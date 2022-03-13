Gary putts well but delivers a 7-over 79 second round in the PLAYERS Championship

Gary Woodland hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 104th at 6 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th, Gary Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gary Woodland to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Woodland's tee shot went 116 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 6 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 5 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Woodland hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Woodland had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 3 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 4 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 7 over for the round.