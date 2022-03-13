Garrick Higgo putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the PLAYERS Championship

Garrick Higgo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgo finished his day tied for 83rd at 4 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Garrick Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garrick Higgo to 1 under for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Higgo hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Higgo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Higgo to even for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 over for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Higgo to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Higgo chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Higgo's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.