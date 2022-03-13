  • Garrick Higgo putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Garrick Higgo makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Garrick Higgo uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Garrick Higgo makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.