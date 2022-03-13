Francesco Molinari shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Francesco Molinari hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Molinari got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Molinari had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 first, Molinari reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Molinari at even-par for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Molinari to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Molinari's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Molinari at 1 over for the round.