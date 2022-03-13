Erik van Rooyen shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Erik van Rooyen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Harold Varner III; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

At the 558-yard par-5 11th, van Rooyen got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left van Rooyen to even for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 first, van Rooyen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, van Rooyen had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, van Rooyen chipped in his third shot from 61 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.