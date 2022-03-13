-
Erik van Rooyen shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship
March 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen holes out for eagle at THE PLAYERS
In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Erik van Rooyen holes out from 61 yards to make eagle at the par-5 9th hole.
Erik van Rooyen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 3rd at 6 under with Harold Varner III; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 558-yard par-5 11th, van Rooyen got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left van Rooyen to even for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 13th, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
At the 137-yard par-3 17th, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 first, van Rooyen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, van Rooyen had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, van Rooyen chipped in his third shot from 61 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.
