10-over 82 by Emiliano Grillo in second round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his day in 140th at 15 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 234 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 10th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 4 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 5 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Grillo got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Grillo's 97 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 9 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Grillo reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Grillo at 8 over for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 9 over for the round.