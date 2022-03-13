Dylan Frittelli finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 59th at 1 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even-par for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 15th, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Frittelli's 169 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.