Doug Ghim putts well in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Doug Ghim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his day tied for 11th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Doug Ghim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ghim had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ghim to 2 under for the round.