Doc Redman putts well in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Doc Redman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 16th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 270 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 first, Doc Redman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Doc Redman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Redman hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.