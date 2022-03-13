Denny McCarthy shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 65th at 2 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, McCarthy's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 3 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, McCarthy's tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.