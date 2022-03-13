Danny Lee shoots 1-under 64 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Danny Lee hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 16 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day in 141st at 4 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 10th, Lee chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Lee at even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Lee hit his 228 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.