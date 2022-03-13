Corey Conners putts well in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Corey Conners hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his day tied for 5th at 5 under with Keith Mitchell, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Corey Conners chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Conners's 102 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 260 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 under for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Conners hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.