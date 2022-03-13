-
Corey Conners putts well in round two of the PLAYERS Championship
March 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
March 13, 2022
Highlights
Corey Conners uses nice second to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS
In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Corey Conners hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his day tied for 5th at 5 under with Keith Mitchell, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a 275 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Corey Conners chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Conners's 102 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 260 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 under for the round.
At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Conners hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
