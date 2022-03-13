  • Charley Hoffman shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Charley Hoffman makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Charley Hoffman's 17-footer to birdie No. 17 at THE PLAYERS

    In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Charley Hoffman makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.