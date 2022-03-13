Charley Hoffman shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 3 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 72nd at 3 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Hoffman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 132 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Hoffman's tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hoffman's 112 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.