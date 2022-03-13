Charl Schwartzel shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Charl Schwartzel hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 83rd at 4 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Schwartzel's 126 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Schwartzel got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.