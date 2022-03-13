Cameron Smith putts well in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Cameron Smith hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his day tied for 11th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Cameron Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Smith's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Smith chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Smith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.

After a 234 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 10th, Smith chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Smith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Smith hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the intermediate rough on the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Smith had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.