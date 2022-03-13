Cameron Champ shoots 7-over 79 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Cameron Champ hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 108th at 7 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 15th, Champ chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

After a poor tee shot Champ had to take a second tee shot leading off to a poor overall hole on 17th finishing with a quadruple bogey, bringing Champ to 6 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Champ's tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.