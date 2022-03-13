  • 7-over 79 by C.T. Pan in second round of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    C.T. Pan uses impressive second to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.