7-over 79 by C.T. Pan in second round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, C.T. Pan hit 3 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 83rd at 4 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Pan's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Pan got a double bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pan to 4 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Pan chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 5 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 5 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Pan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pan to 7 over for the round.