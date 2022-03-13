Brice Garnett shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Brice Garnett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, Garnett had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Garnett hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Garnett hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 14th, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Garnett hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th. This moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 137-yard par-3 green 17th, Garnett suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 18th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 4 over for the round.