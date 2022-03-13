Brian Harman shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Brian Harman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 259 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Harman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 over for the round.