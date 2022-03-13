9-over 81 by Brian Gay in second round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Brian Gay hit 12 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 138th at 13 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Gay got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Gay chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Gay chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 137-yard par-3 green 17th, Gay suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 6 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Gay's tee shot went 194 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.