Brendan Steele putts well in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Brendan Steele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Steele finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Brendan Steele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Steele hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 under for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 37-foot putt for eagle. This put Steele at 2 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Steele chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.