8-over 80 by Brandt Snedeker in second round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Brandt Snedeker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 119th at 8 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Snedeker hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

Snedeker tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 42 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Snedeker to 3 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Snedeker had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 5 over for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 14th, Snedeker got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Snedeker to 7 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 18th, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Snedeker to 8 over for the round.