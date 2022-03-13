Beau Hossler shoots 8-over 80 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Beau Hossler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 108th at 7 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

Hossler tee shot went 159 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hossler to even for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 3 over for the round.

Hossler tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 63 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Hossler to 4 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to 5 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 4 over for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 8 over for the round.