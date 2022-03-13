Anirban Lahiri shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Anirban Lahiri hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 11th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Lahiri's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lahiri's 105 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Lahiri's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Lahiri hit his 257 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.