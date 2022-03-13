  • Anirban Lahiri shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Anirban Lahiri makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Anirban Lahiri rolls in 28-footer for birdie at THE PLAYERS

