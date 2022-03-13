Alex Noren shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Alex Noren hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Noren got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Noren's tee shot went 153 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Noren his second shot went 50 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to 2 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Noren chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Noren's tee shot went 120 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Noren to 3 over for the round.