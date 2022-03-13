Adam Scott comes back from a rocky start in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Adam Scott hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Scott finished his day tied for 83rd at 4 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, Adam Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Scott to 1 over for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scott had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to even for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Scott hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.