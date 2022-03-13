  • Adam Schenk shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Adam Schenk makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Schenk rolls in 19-footer for birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Adam Schenk makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.