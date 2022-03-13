Adam Schenk shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Adam Schenk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 108th at 7 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 15th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 137-yard par-3 green 17th, Schenk suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Schenk hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schenk had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Schenk's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.