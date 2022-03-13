Adam Long putts well in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Adam Long hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Adam Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Long hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Long had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Long chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.