Adam Hadwin finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

At the 558-yard par-5 11th, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Hadwin's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.