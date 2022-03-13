  • Adam Hadwin finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Hadwin gets good bounce to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.