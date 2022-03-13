Abraham Ancer comes back from a rocky start in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day tied for 5th at 5 under with Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Abraham Ancer had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Abraham Ancer to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Ancer's 195 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.