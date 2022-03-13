Aaron Wise shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Aaron Wise hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 59th at 1 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Wise's 131 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Wise hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Wise had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

At the 523-yard par-5 16th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wise to 1 over for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wise to 2 over for the round.