-
-
Xander Schauffele shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
-
June 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 05, 2022
-
Highlights
Xander Schauffele nearly spins in wedge for eagle at the Memorial
In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Xander Schauffele hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
Schauffele got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Schauffele's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.
At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Schauffele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
Schauffele got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Schauffele hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
-
-