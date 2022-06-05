Xander Schauffele shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Xander Schauffele hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Schauffele's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Schauffele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Schauffele hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Schauffele to 3 under for the round.