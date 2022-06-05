Wyndham Clark putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his day tied for 37th at 2 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Wyndham Clark had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Clark's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

Clark had a fantastic chip-in on the 180-yard par-3 12th. His his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Clark chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.