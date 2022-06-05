Will Zalatoris shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Will Zalatoris hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 5th at 6 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Zalatoris had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Zalatoris's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Zalatoris's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Zalatoris's his second shot went 25 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Zalatoris's 177 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.