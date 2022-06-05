Viktor Hovland putts well in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Viktor Hovland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his day tied for 51st at 5 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Viktor Hovland's 160 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Hovland hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Hovland got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Hovland to 1 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 under for the round.