Troy Merritt shoots 8-over 80 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Troy Merritt hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 53rd at 6 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

Merritt got a double bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Merritt's his second shot went 39 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 5 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Merritt's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 45 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 7 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 6 over for the round.