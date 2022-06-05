Sungjae Im shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Sungjae Im hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 third, Im's 128 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Im hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Im reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 10th, Im reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Im at 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Im hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Im had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.