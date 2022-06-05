  • Si Woo Kim rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Si Woo Kim makes birdie on No. 15 at the Memorial

    In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.