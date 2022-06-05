Si Woo Kim rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kim finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 490-yard par-4 first, Si Woo Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Kim's his second shot went 35 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Kim hit his 118 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Kim chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kim at even for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.