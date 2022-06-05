  • Shane Lowry shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Shane Lowry makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Shane Lowry makes birdie on No. 3 at the Memorial

    In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Shane Lowry makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.