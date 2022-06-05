Shane Lowry shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Shane Lowry hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 32nd at 1 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 1 over for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lowry to 2 over for the round.

After a 349 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 11th, Lowry chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Lowry had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lowry to 3 over for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 4 over for the round.