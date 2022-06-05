Sepp Straka shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Sepp Straka hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 45th at 3 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Straka to 3 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Straka's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 105 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.