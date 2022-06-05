Sahith Theegala putts well in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Sahith Theegala hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 5th at 6 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Sahith Theegala got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sahith Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Theegala's 143 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Theegala's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Theegala got to the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt to save par. This put Theegala at 1 under for the round.