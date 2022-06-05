7-over 79 by Ryan Moore in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Ryan Moore hit 10 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day in 70th at 15 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Moore got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Moore's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Moore's 176 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 3 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Moore had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Moore's 110 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 5 over for the round.

Moore got a double bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Moore to 7 over for the round.