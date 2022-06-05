Rory McIlroy shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Rory McIlroy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

McIlroy got a double bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 third, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McIlroy's 120 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, McIlroy got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing McIlroy to 3 over for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, McIlroy had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, McIlroy hit an approach shot from 229 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.