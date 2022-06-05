Rickie Fowler shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 64th at 8 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Fowler got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Fowler's his second shot went 141 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 112 yards to the left rough, his fourth shot was a drop, his fifth shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he two putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Fowler's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Fowler's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 5 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 over for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 5 over for the round.