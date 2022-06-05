Patrick Reed shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Patrick Reed hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 53rd at 6 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 459-yard par-4 second, Reed got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Reed's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Reed's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

Reed scored a triple bogey on the 561-yard par-5 15th. Getting on the green in 6 and two putting, bringing Reed to 2 over for the day.

Reed got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 3 over for the round.