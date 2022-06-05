Patrick Cantlay rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Patrick Cantlay hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Cantlay finished his day tied for 3rd at 7 under with Joaquin Niemann; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under.

Patrick Cantlay got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Patrick Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Cantlay's 138 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.