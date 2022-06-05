  • Patrick Cantlay rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay hits wedge to 3 feet and birdies at the Memorial

    In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.