Pat Perez shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Pat Perez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 26th at 1 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 10th, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Perez's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Perez had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 2 under for the round.