Mito Pereira shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Mito Pereira hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Pereira got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.

Pereira hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, he then sank his 273 yard approach shot, carding a albatross for the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

Pereira had a fantastic chip-in on the 200-yard par-3 eighth. His tee shot went 200 yards to the right intermediate rough and his second shot went 16 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Pereira's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 10th, Pereira chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pereira to even for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

Pereira got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pereira to even-par for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Pereira had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 2 under for the round.