  • Max Homa putts well in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa makes birdie on No. 14 at the Memorial

    In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.