Max Homa putts well in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Max Homa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 5th at 6 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Max Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Homa had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Homa hit his 110 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Homa's 133 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Homa hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Homa had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Homa had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.

Homa got a double bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Homa to 3 under for the round.