7-over 79 by Matthew NeSmith in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Matthew NeSmith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 37th at 2 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 3 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, NeSmith's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing NeSmith to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, NeSmith's 147 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 4 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, NeSmith hit his 99 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, NeSmith got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing NeSmith to 6 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 7 over for the round.