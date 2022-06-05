Matt Kuchar shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Matt Kuchar hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 45th at 3 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kuchar's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.